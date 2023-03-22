NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An agreement has been signed between a New Orleans university and a community college initiating the start of an official academic partnership.

As of March 22, Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) chancellor Dr. James H. Ammons and Delgado Community College chancellor Dr. Larissa Littleton Steib signed the agreement now granting Delgado graduates who received an associate’s degree in Arts, Applied Science, General Studies, or Science guaranteed admission into the university under the classification of a junior.

SUNO states that the particular degrees pave a clear pathway of general education and transfer courses, representing strong preparation for upper-division coursework in a range of majors.



Dr. Larissa Littleton Steib and Dr. James H. Ammons, Jr.





“This partnership is significant for our University, as we have committed to providing a seamless transition for students looking to further their education and access a 4-year degree. We look forward to welcoming Delgado graduates on our campus and supporting them through their academic and personal endeavors,” Dr. James H. Ammons, Jr, SUNO Executive Vice President- Chancellor.

SUNO will provide the following for the eligible Delgado graduates:

Priority housing

Out-of-state tuition waivers

Transfer scholarships

“This agreement is great news for our students. It enhances Delgado students’ ability to make steady, consistent, timely and efficient progress toward a bachelor’s degree. Advancing from Delgado’s associate degree programs to SUNO’s baccalaureate programs will give these students the best possible education to succeed in a broad range of career paths that include some of the region’s largest economic drivers.” Dr. Larissa Littleton Steib, Chancellor of Delgado Community College.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.