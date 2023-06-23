NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Southern Univesity of New Orleans and LCMC are officially teaming up in hopes to pave the way to employment for future nurses.

The partnership will provide tuition and fee assistance to nursing students. Officials say it will address the critical nursing shortage and advance workplace diversity.

“It also spotlights the need for underserved areas to admit deserving students into nursing programs and become professionals that help to mitigate some of the health disparities in some of the health and equities in our healthcare systems,” says the Chair of Nursing, Kelly Smith.

SUNO is the only public Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in New Orleans.

Anyone looking to apply to SUNO’s nursing program can do so on the Southern University of New Orleans website.

