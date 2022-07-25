GENTILLY, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department received the call shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night. Police responded to the 2200 block of Humanity Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to the NOPD, an adult male was shot at the location. He was then transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Police are actively investigating this incident to determine suspects and motives.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.