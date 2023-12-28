NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The countdown begins now that both teams have officially made their way to town for this year’s Sugar Bowl.



“We like to say that New Orleans is built to host every day of the year, so we are prepared and ready to welcome all the visitors who are arriving for the Sugar Bowl,” said Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company. “Fortunately, the teams from Washington and Texas travel really well. Their fans are already here. We’re hearing reports of sold-out hotels, and very busy restaurants.”

Each year, the game is a powerhouse for the economy, helping the city of New Orleans rake in an estimated $220 million, according to Schulz.

“Tourism is our biggest economic driver,” Schulz said. “So, what it does, is it produces about 40% of the city’s operating revenue. So, those taxes that are being generated by visitors are ultimately saving dollars for all of our residents, not only here in New Orleans, but those across the state of Louisiana.”

Hotels have been seeing the impact. Hotel rooms are nearly impossible to find.

“We’re seeing very high hotel occupancy in the high nineties and then we’re also seeing, you know, shops and restaurants telling us that they’re very, very busy,” said Schulz. “So, that’s a very good sign for our economy. It’s a good sign for all the small businesses, all of those who make their living in the cultural economy.”

Over at the Royal Sonesta in the French Quarter, General Manager, Alfred Groos says, they only have a few rooms left.

“We have a handful but we’re going to sell out,” said Groos. “We have a handful of rooms left, but New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. We’re going to sell out for sure. There’s a lot going on in the French Quarter. The French Quarter is the absolute best place to be during a celebration of this nature.”

Similar to the New Orleans & Company staff, those at The Royal Sonesta have been preparing for months.

“From a security standpoint, we prepare, we make sure that the crowds outside stay outside and our guests stay inside,” Groos said. “We welcome all of our guests into our various outlets. But we have a security presence to make sure everybody feels safe. That’s that’s very, very important. And then, of course, we always up our ante in the restaurants.”

