Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the person wanted for burglarizing a vehicle in a Gentilly neighborhood.

The victim told NOPD officers that on March 21, he had parked his vehicle outside of a home in the 5200 block of Wickfield Drive. When he returned, he noticed the vehicle was burglarized DNA that his wallet was gone.

The wanted subject was seen driving a dark grey colored SUV with an unknown license plate. There is no formal description of the person but they were last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “exotic” on the back three times, and a black and green ski mask.

The subject was also wearing gloves during the incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

