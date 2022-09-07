NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the City of New Orleans began hosting a community utility assistance event to help renters who are in danger of service disconnection.

According to city officials, residents who applied for rental assistance through the City but have not received utility assistance can attend the outreach event at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents in the area who can’t make it Wednesday can visit the same time and location on Thursday.

Translators will be on site along with legal assistance. The Mayor`s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development reminds residents to complete the online application prior to the event.

Here is what applicants must bring:

A form of identification

Proof of address and/or current lease

Proof of current total household income

Documentation evidencing the past due utility bill

Entergy will be onsite only to answer questions and provide information.