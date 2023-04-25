NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Police Department is investigating to determine who is responsible for a string of vehicle burglaries in the early morning hours of Monday (April 24).

At about 3:30 a.m., the NOPD says calls came from multiple victims in the 4300 block of Chef Mentuer Highway reporting several vehicle burglaries at the Desire area business. Upon arrival, officers located the two vehicles that had been burglarized and detectives collected victim reports.

Just 30 minutes later at 4 a.m., several calls came in from victims in the 1900 block of Tchoupitoulas Street reporting a string of vehicle burglaries. Responding officers located three victimized vehicles but later learned of five additional vehicles that had left the site.

Detectives believe the same subject is responsible for both instances and possibly arrived and left the scene in a dark grey sedan. No further details are available at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

Vehicle of interest in vehicle burglaries. Photo credit: NOPD

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060 or Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

