NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a string of armed robberies that happened over the span of two days.

The first of four incidents happened in the Westlake forest area Wednesday morning. According to officers, just after 7 a.m., the victim reported someone approached him in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Blvd. with a gun in hand demanding his belongings.

The man gave up the items and the suspect drove off in the victim’s white Hyundai Sonata.

The second happened hours later in Central City in the 2500 block of Carondelet St. The victim told officers she was sitting in her car when a man came up and demanded her at gunpoint to get out.

The woman complied and the suspect drove off in her white Chevrolet Suburban.

The third incident happened in New Orleans East around midnight Sunday. The victim reported an SUV pulled up next to her in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Hwy.

An unknown subject reportedly got out of the SUV with a gun in hand, demanding the woman’s keys, She complied and the subject drove away in her vehicle.

Almost two hours later just after 2:30 a.m., a second armed robbery happened in the Seventh Ward in the 1900 block of North Broad St.

According to the NOPD, reportedly two or three males approached the victim, and struck him with a baseball bat. While he was on the ground, one suspect pulled out a gun and stole the victim’s belongings before leaving the area.

All of the crimes remain under investigation as the NOPD works to gather evidence and information to determine possible suspects and motives.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.

