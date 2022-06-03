NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana are prepped and ready for the 2022 hurricane season, and you should be ready, too.

Entergy’s Louisiana utilities are prepared for the worst of what Mother Nature might bring, as Scientists predict this hurricane season will be just as active as the last, with 14-21 named storms and 6-10 hurricanes.

From inspections and vegetation management to training and industry collaboration, Entergy performs storm preps year-round.

“Since trees and other vegetation are a leading cause of power outages, we conduct “sky to ground” vegetation trimming, which removes tree limbs and vegetation that are near power lines. We use satellite imagery and computer modeling to help predict when trimming may be needed,” Entergy said in a press release.

Entergy’s Louisiana utilities stand storm ready. The companies have a proven plan of continuous preparation, planning and training. As severe weather threatens, the companies monitor, mobilize and act.

“The intensity and frequency of storms appear to be increasing, making it even more important to prepare well ahead of a tropical system threatening our area,” said John Hawkins, vice president of reliability for Entergy in Louisiana. “At Entergy, we’re focused on making sure that we can restore power as safely and as quickly as possible if severe weather does impact our area, and we’re urging customers to prepare and have plans in place as well.”

He added, “Please join us in being storm ready and know that we’ll be ready to respond if and when our communities need us.”

The following information was provided by Entergy:

Stay prepared

Staying storm ready is a full-time job, 24/7, 365 days a year. Before hurricane season and throughout the year, we perform inspections on the electric and gas systems, maintain and upgrade equipment, perform tree trimming and even engage vendors to make sure materials and supplies like poles and transformers are on site and at the ready.

When there is a severe weather threat, Entergy uses forecasts and computer models based on experience with past storms to predict an estimated number and duration of outages that could occur. Based on those estimates, the company will call on restoration workers from around the country as needed to safely get the power back on as quickly as possible.

Assessing damage, deploying personnel to the right place with the right materials and restoring power are all processes Entergy’s Louisiana utilities continually plan for and improve upon. In fact, Entergy employees across the company complete annual storm-response exercises to make sure procedures are reviewed and updated prior to the beginning of hurricane season.

“Safety is one of our core values and we encourage you to make it your top priority, too,” said Hawkins. “Take the time now to get your personal storm plans in place and make a kit with the basic supplies needed in an emergency. You can learn how to make an emergency kit and get important severe weather safety tips on the Entergy Storm Center.”

Another preparation step Entergy takes is supporting the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program. Entergy shareholders provide an annual $250,000 commitment to support the program which helps our communities better prepare for and recover from potential disasters. The contribution will help streamline the response process in times of disaster, allowing funds to arrive more quickly to help those affected across the company’s four-state service area.

Stay informed

Staying informed before, during and after a tropical system strikes is just as important as making personal storm plans. Here’s how you can stay up to date on Entergy’s Louisiana utilities preparations and restoration efforts:



Download the Entergy App. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Check our View Outages website. Maps show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Follow us on Facebook (@EntergyLA and @EntergyNOLA) and Twitter (@EntergyLA and @EntergyNOLA). Social media also plays an important role in keeping you informed, and we place a high priority on updating company’s social media channels throughout an event.

Sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website. The sitehas storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Download the Operation: Storm Ready Guide. This guide will help you plan and prepare for weather emergencies. Versions are available in Spanish and Vietnamese.