NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– Pop culture fans are in for a treat as Fan Expo New Orleans rolls out an exciting lineup of nearly 150 panels and meetups, featuring celebrity Q&As, cosplay, gaming and anime.

The expo will feature interactive sessions from Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan from “Lord of the Rings,” Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong from “The Terminator” franchise, the “Charmed” duo Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan and more!

Fan Expo officially opens at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, and runs through Jan. 7 in halls G and H at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

View the full schedule and details on the event’s website. Most panels are accessible with the event’s general admission.

