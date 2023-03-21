Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a group of juveniles who they believe were involved in a vehicle burglary in the St. Roch area that ended in a fiery crash.

Initial investigation revealed several juveniles were spotted in the 1900 block of Almonaster Ave. burglarizing a vehicle. When the victim’s son spotted the group, they got into another vehicle, drove off, and crashed.

The vehicle burst into flames and the juveniles all fled, according to the NOPD.

The New Orleans Fire Department reported no injuries from the incident but the burglary and crash remain under investigation. No further details are available at this time but anyone with information is asked to call NOPD officers at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestopppers at (504) 822-1111.

