NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A person is dead and three others are wounded after a shooting in the St. Roch area on Friday night.

It happened in the 2200 block of North Galvez street around 10:00 p.m.

The New Orleans Police Department reports when officers arrived at the location they found an unidentified male who had been shot at least once. The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS where he later died.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that three others were also shot in the incident. According to the police, two other men and a woman also arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The New Orleans Police department reports the suspects were in a vehicle when they approached the four people and opened fire. Police are still gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible as well as a motive. This homicide comes after multiple shootings that happened earlier in the week near the same area. Here are the most recent ones:

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300. You can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.