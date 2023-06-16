NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After Dustin Strom was hit by a car and killed riding his bike Tuesday, his family and fellow New Orleanians called for change.

Strom was hit while riding near the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Marigny Street.

David Symons said he sees people parking in bike lanes in that area every day.

“There are usually about five cars parked in the bike lane,” Symons said. “I saw someone just throw open their car door in the face of a cyclist just literally as I was arriving.”

Symons saw Strom get thrown half a block off his bicycle. He also has been hit riding his bicycle several times.

Strom was only living in New Orleans for about four months when the crash happened. According to his parents, Ellen and Barry Strom, his bike was more than just transportation. It was a way to meet new people.

“He loved people. He loved to meet people, to get to know people,” Barry said.

“He liked to hear their life stories,” Ellen said.

He also loved to go to Kermit Ruffins’ bar.

“I texted Kermit and told him what happened,” Barry said. “I didn’t want him to think Dustin left without saying goodbye. So, I said goodbye for him.”

The Strom family said they want something to be done about tragic incidents like Dustin’s. Symons agreed.

“New Orleans is objectively the most dangerous city in America to be a cyclist,” Symons said. “Those are the statistics. None of us are safe but there are solutions.”

According to Symons, there were simple solutions. He said the city needs to work on having better protective bike lanes and better enforcement of drivers who don’t do their part. Symons also believed drivers need more education.

The driver, 36-year-old Darren Mcintosh, was arrested at the scene and faces charges of negligent homicide and reckless operations of a vehicle, according to the NOPD. Toxicology results are also pending in the case.

