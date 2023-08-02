NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Katharine Drexel Preparatory School has named Latasha LaBostrie Skidmore as its new principal ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

Officials with “The Prep” said Skidmore is a New Orleans native and alumna of the school. She attended when it was known as Xavier Prep and moved on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in education from Southern University of New Orleans.

Skidmore has over 27 years of experience in education, having held the positions of principal, assistant principal, instructional leader, school leader, and teacher.

She holds certifications from the Louisiana Department of Education, including principal, reading specialist, early childhood education, nursery school, and lower and upper elementary grades 1-8.

Officials with “The Prep” said Skidmore has experience teaching students in pre-K through 12th grade at public schools in New Orleans’ Recovery School District, East Baton Rouge, St. James, and Ascension parishes.

They also said she served as a support specialist educator at Ben Franklin Elementary and Middle. She also worked as the CEO and principal of Children’s Charter in Baton Rouge from 2018-2021.

In addition to teaching and working as a support specialist, she also served as an assistant principal in the Recovery School District from 2007-2010.

Skidmore also holds master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction-reading specialists and educational leadership from Xavier University of New Orleans.

Representatives from The Prep said Skidmore is currently pursuing a doctorate of education in educational leadership at Capella University, where she received a post-masters degree in leadership and accountability.

