SPLC protects students with disabilities in the New Orleans school system

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD)- The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has filed a five-point plan to validate the continuous efforts of special education discrimination protections with the Louisiana Department of Education and the New Orleans Parish School Board. The news was announced in a press release on Friday, October 29.

The SPLC law protects students with disabilities against discrimination in the New Orleans school system. The Court is scheduled for a status conference to review the five-point plan for special education on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

“While we would like for the court to continue providing oversight of the settlement agreement, this plan gives the Louisiana Department of Education and the Orleans Parish School Board an opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to fixing a deeply broken system, and replacing it with one that respects the rights of students with disabilities,” said SPLC Senior Staff Attorney for Children’s Rights Project, Lauren Winkler.

According to the press release, the SPLC five-point-plan would also strengthen accountability to the New Orleans school system; by monitoring updated standards and practices to empower families, provide responsive and targeted technical assistance, enhance accountability and improve transparency.

Families are encouraged to contact the SPLC to share their experiences with special education in New Orleans at (504) 533-4121 or PBvBrumley@splcenter.org.