NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the City of New Orleans announced that the school zone cameras will be reactivated for the 2022-2023 school year. The school zone safety cameras are meant to reduce speeding and increase safety on the streets. Drivers are urged to look out for speed limits and be cautious while driving in school zones.

Drivers can expect to see enforcement of 20 mph school zone speed limits starting before class, from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., and after school, from 2:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. City officials say that speed is fundamentally linked to safety as higher speeds not only increase the likelihood of crashes, but also the severity of crashes.

Higher speeds contribute to crashes in a number of ways such as the following:

Crashes at higher speeds create more force and are therefore more likely to be fatal

Drivers traveling at higher speeds have a narrower field of vision

Drivers traveling at higher speeds travel further before they can react

Vehicles traveling at higher speeds have longer stop times