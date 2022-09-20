NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans has skyrocketing homicide rates in 2022. According to the Wall Street Journal, New Orleans has the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year. Their data shows that there are about 41 homicides per 100,000 residents. As of September 18, homicides are up 44 percent compared to 2021.

The 2022 homicide total is at 209 homicides so far. New Orleans is outpacing cities like Chicago and St.Louis. The New Orleans Police Department is trying to keep up with all the crimes during a police shortage.

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, there have been 218 carjackings in 2022, 343 shootings, and 397 armed robberies.

To see the full report click here.

The New Orleans police Department is trying to fight crime by bringing incentives for officers to join the team. There have already been immediate changes implemented by the NOPD.

Here are the immediate policy changes:

Modernizing NOPD’s personal appearance standards by allowing facial hair and fingernail polish.

Recognizing and rewarding officers for their promotions and other advancements in a more frequent and timely manner.

The recent purchase of 75 new Ford Explorers for vehicle and equipment improvements.

Implementing more civilian involvement within the New Orleans police force to allow NOPD to focus and concentrate on the real threats to public safety.

The city also announced an $80 million dollar package to retain and recruit NOPD officers which includes a $30,000 dollar incentive. The plan includes 100 percent healthcare coverage for officers and their families.