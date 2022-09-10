NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A crash early Saturday morning claimed the life of a New Orleans man. Louisiana State Police say the accident happened in the Algiers area.

Investigations revealed that just before 1:30, 38-year-old Charles Garrett was heading east on US 90B near General De Gaulle Drive towards the Crescent City Connection, when his Cadillac CTS ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a cement barrier.

The car then ran off the left side of the road into another barrier before bursting into flames in the middle of the street. Troopers say Garrett was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A toxicology sample was taken as a part of the ongoing investigation but results are pending.