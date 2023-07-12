NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward on Wednesday, July 12.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of shootings in the area around 9:00 p.m. In the 1800 block of Marais Street officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Detectives are in the process of gathering a possible suspect or motive. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

