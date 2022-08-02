NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One person was arrested and at least three people were injured Tuesday night after New Orleans police say shots rang out in the 7th Ward leading to a police chase.

According to the NOPD, officers were called to a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Prieur Street and Touro Street. When police arrived they saw a suspect driving away from the location. The car then traveled west, leading to a police pursuit that ended more than a mile away at North Broad Street and Esplanade Avenue. The NOPD says a female suspect was taken into custody.

WGNO responded to the locations where the police chase started and ended. A photo obtained by photographer Sam Packnett shows a white sedan with a punctured front passenger tire.

Photo: Sam Packnett/WGNO

A second vehicle believed to be connected to the incident was recovered in the 1900 block of North Rocheblave, less than a mile from where police were originally called. Details on the vehicle’s suspected involvement were unavailable in the early reports of the investigation.

Sometime later, two victims connected to the incident arrived at different hospitals in the city. First, a man arrived for treatment with a gunshot wound listed as non-life-threatening. A second victim, a woman, later arrived with injuries consistent with being struck by a car.

The NOPD continues to collect information in the investigation, which detectives said was “open and very active.” Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD First District at (504)658-6050 or Crimestoppers.