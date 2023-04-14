NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in an undisclosed location sent a man to the hospital early Friday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Just before 8:40 a.m., a man arrived at a local hospital, by car, suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The extent of his injuries was unknown as he reported he was shot four days prior.
NOPD detectives are working to determine the location in which the shooting happened as the incident remains under investigation. No further details are available at this time but officers are in the process of gathering information to determine a possible suspect and motive.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to NOPD detectives or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
