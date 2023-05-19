NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man arrived at the hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds.
An alert went out to the NOPD at about 1:17 p.m. of a shooting at an unknown location where they say a man suffered two grazed wounds, one to his elbow and another to his abdomen.
Officers did not release the condition f the victim but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine the location, possible suspect and motive.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact with NOPD detectives at 504-658-5858.
