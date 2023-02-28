NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Central City Tuesday (Feb. 28) left a man dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers responded just before 3:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Washington Avenue where they found a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, says the NOPD. The incident was updated to a homicide soon after.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the processor gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

