NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Monday afternoon.

According to the NOPD, officers were notified of a male gunshot victim arriving at an area hospital just before 12:30 p.m. Details on the victim’s age and severity of his injuries were unclear in the early report of the shooting.

Police confirmed the incident about half an hour later, learning that the victim was shot at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue, about half a mile west of where US Highway 90 intersects with I-510.

Information regarding how the shooting happened and if anyone else was injured was unavailable. The NOPD continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.