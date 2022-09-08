NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, the New Orleans Police department began investigating a shooting. According to the NOPD, just before 11 a.m., they were notified of a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street.

Police say that a man was shot and taken to the hospital by EMS. The condition of the victim is unknown at the time. The NOPD urges drivers to take alternative routes, traffic delays are expected in the area due to the police investigation. No additional details are currently available.