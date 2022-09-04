One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting on a New Orleans interstate overnight. The New Orleans Police Department says officers were originally responding to the scene as an accident.

Just after 10:15, officers were called to the I-10 E at Exit 236B and when they arrived, a man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital but his condition was not released.

No further details are available on this shooting but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.