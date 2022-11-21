NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods area Monday that claimed a man’s life.

Officers were called at about 2:40 p.m., reporting a shooting in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard. When they arrived, a 34-year-old man was found lying on the on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroners Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

No further details are available at this but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Homicide Detective Chris Puccio is the lead investigator and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

