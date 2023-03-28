NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Tremé neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting reportedly happened at about 6:10 p.m. in the 800 block of North Tonti Street. Officers say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.