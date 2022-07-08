NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Detectives began investigating a Gentilly Woods shooting that left one person injured on Friday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a female victim was taken to an area hospital with a single gunshot wound to her body. The victim’s age and severity of her injuries were unclear in the early reports of the incident.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:00 in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway but have not released information on who pulled the trigger and why.

The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting and remains under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers immediately.