NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in Central City, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way just after 11:30 a.m. on reports of a man shot in the area. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.