Shooting by security guard in Warehouse District, another on Frenchman St. under investigation by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two investigations are underway in New Orleans after a shooting in the Warehouse District and another on Frenchman Street left two people injured on Saturday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that the first shooting happened around 4:30 when police say a male, whose age was not listed, was shot in the 1100 block of Girod Street.

According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, a 52-year-old man was working security at the location when he saw a suspect reportedly breaking into vehicles. The man drew a firearm and demanded the suspect stop, but the suspect then tried to pull out his own gun.

The man shot the suspect, who was then taken to an area hospital by EMS. The severity of his injuries was unclear.

Several hours later, police were called to the Seventh Ward for another shooting in the late morning. Around 10:00, NOPD reports another male victim was shot in the 1900 block of Frenchman Street.

The victim’s age in this shooting was also not listed in the early reports of the investigation. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was transported to a local hospital where his medical status was unknown.

Anyone with any information regarding either shooting is urged to contact NOPD immediately. Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or by submitting an online form.

Both investigations have been classified as aggravated battery and remain under investigation by police.