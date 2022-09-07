NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was announced Wednesday that 4 unit managers and a major in the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, were let go by Sheriff Susan Hutson. Included in the five is OPSO training director Major Robert Donnelly.

Donnelly, a 36-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, only held the position for the past two years. Four unit managers were also terminated:

Capt. Jerry Martin and Capt. Mark Jones at the Orleans Justice Center

Capt. Cathy Taylor, work at the Temporary Mental Health Unit

Capt. Danny Henry, at the Intake and Processing Center

“We are making a strategic realignment of certain positions to ensure that we have well-trained correctional officers who also have an opportunity to advance their careers here at the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Hutson.

As of now, there is no replacement for Major Robert Donnelly but Hutson says she is searching for someone to fill the position full-time.