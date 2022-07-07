NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On July,7, Sheriff Susan Huston announced that she will not accept any persons into custody at the Orleans Justice Center for seeking or performing reproductive healthcare services. The announcement came after the City Council met to discuss abortion laws on Thursday. In the meeting, city leaders unanimously decided to enact legislation that will prohibit the City of New Orleans or local law enforcement from using public funds or resources to enforce the state’s trigger laws.

The Sheriff made the announcement to tighten the circle of protection from arrest, prosecution, and incarceration for women and medical professionals who seek or provide reproductive healthcare services, including abortion-related healthcare treatments.

In a statement she said the following:

“Our community elected me to bring progressive change to our jail, not to bring us back to

the days before Roe v. Wade. I stand with our District Attorney and City Council in saying

we will not use the limited resources of our offices to criminalize a women’s right to choose

or a physician’s duty of care.”