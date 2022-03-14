NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is touting success following the 2022 carnival season in terms of public safety and the downturn in misbehavior from the following year.

On Monday afternoon, Sheriff Marlin Gusman released a statement on this year’s Mardi Gras ‘Booking Bus’ report.

The statement read:

There were 22 total bookings at the Mobile Booking facility known as the ‘Booking Bus’ in the French Quarter this year, down significantly from the 75 individuals booked at the location in 2020.

Overall, the vast majority of residents and citizens were able to safely enjoy the full Mardi Gras experience; however there were a few people who had to be removed from the streets because they broke the law.

Charges ranged from the more typical Mardi Gras violations, such as, disturbing the peace, to more serious violations, including illegal carrying of weapons and drug arrests.

However, public safety was enhanced by the close cooperation among OPSO deputies, New Orleans police officers and Louisiana State Police officers.

Additionally, along the major Uptown parade route, the Special Reserve Deputy Unit staffed Operation Lost Kids, a safe zone for reconnecting lost children with their parents. At least two lost children were reconnected with their parents. The Sheriff’s Office also provided crowd control and security at Gallier Hall; and the Sheriff’s Mounted Division patrolled the French Quarter while patrol units provided security in many parades.

Sheriff Gusman