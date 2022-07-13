NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Shelters in New Orleans are almost at full capacity. Workers at the Louisiana SPCA are doing everything they can to get animals adopted or into foster care. Workers like Isabel Haas, the Communications Coordinator at Louisiana SPCA said that their furry friends are all looking for a loving home.

Animals like Taco Bella are looking to be adopted. Haas said that the three-year-old pup got her name because LASPCA Officers found her at a Taco Bell parking lot.

“She was the sweetest girl, obviously, loves to give hugs,” said Haas.

One reason that there are so many animals in their care is due to it being kitten season. Haas said litters of kittens are being found on the streets of New Orleans during the summer months because the breeding season started in the spring.

She also said that another contributing factor to the overflow of animals is due to the 4th of July weekend. “Many scared animals get loose on the holiday because they are scared of fireworks.” She said that during the holiday weekend, the collection of animals doubled compared to other weekends.

Louisiana SPCA has nearly 550 animals in its care currently and is hosting an event at local Petsmart’s to find these animals their forever homes on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Haas encourages anyone who would like to help the animals to either adopt or foster.

“We have an amazing foster program here that is able to communicate with individuals and provide them with all the necessary needs to be able to care for an animal to kind of get the, out of the shelter, a little vacation away.”

For more information on how to adopt or foster, anyone can go to Louisiana SPCA’s website.

Residents who are interested can also visit the Louisiana SPCA’s shelter Wednesday through Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.