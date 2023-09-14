NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Shell announced on Thursday, Sept. 14 that it will relocate its Gulf of Mexico operations headquarters to a new 142,000 square-foot multi-floor office building in the emerging River District neighborhood of New Orleans.

Officials say it’s the first major office space planned for the district and the first Class A office building to be constructed in the city since 1989.

The office will be located on Convention Center Boulevard at the corner of Henderson and Euterpe streets.

It will be designed by Gensler and will be LEED certified for sustainable design. Sustainable features of the building will include a rooftop energy collection system, water efficient fixtures, window shading, efficient HVAC design and rainwater collection.

Governor John Bel Edwards praised the development while attending the announcement of the lease agreement between Shell and Cypress Equities.

“This is a significant investment in the city and our state, and I’m grateful to everyone involved in turning this concept into reality. Designed to be both resilient and efficient in many ways, this cutting edge and multifaceted development will provide an innovative commercial space while also setting the example for what the future of energy efficiency and sustainability in work and residential environments can look like,” said Edwards.

This comes after Topgolf announced earlier this year that it would open in the district alongside 900 mixed-income housing units.

Construction of the new Shell office is expected to begin in 2024.

