NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A man is recovering after detectives say he was shot in the Seventh Ward on Thursday.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that just after 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of St. Anthony Street, near the road’s intersection with Rampart Street.

Soon after the original call, police say the shooting actually occurred in the 1700 block of Henriette Delille.

Early police reports say the man, whose age was not listed, sustained a single gunshot wound to his body and was taken to an area hospital. Details on the severity of his injuries were unclear.

Detectives have not identified a suspect or motive in the case, which has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information about the incident is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers via an online form, or by calling