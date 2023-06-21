NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left a man dead Tuesday.

NOPD officers say the incident happened in the 2000 block of North Prieur Street at about 7:50 p.m. Responding officers arrived at the scene where they found a man reportedly lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

