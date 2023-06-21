NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left a man dead Tuesday.
NOPD officers say the incident happened in the 2000 block of North Prieur Street at about 7:50 p.m. Responding officers arrived at the scene where they found a man reportedly lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later.
No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
Latest Stories
- Hundreds of violent felons arrested as part of Operation Summer Shield
- LSU tops No. 1 Wake Forest 5-2 to set up a rematch for a spot in the College World Series finals
- NOPD: Employee arrested accused of setting fire to Algiers workplace
- Traveling nurses, engaged to be married, killed in shooting at Washington music festival
- Slidell officer hospitalized, suspect on the run after police chase
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.