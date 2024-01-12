NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “It is important that we never forget where we came from,” says New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in observation of the upcoming Martin Luther King holiday.

On Thursday Jan. 11, The City of New Orleans Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Planning Commission released a list of the series of scheduled events to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

The first event happened Friday, Jan. 5 with the unveiling of a historic marker commemorating Mrs. Coretta Scott King as a part of the Southern Christian Leadership Educational Series. The marker recognizes her contribution to the Civil Rights Movement and her efforts to declare MLK Day as a national holiday.

“We must continue to recognize those who have gone before us to make our journeys a bit easier, while still recognizing there is more progress to be made. Who we are celebrating is someone who has already done their job by making the ultimate sacrifices for us to be here. But now, it is up to us to make those sacrifices with boldness, with courage, and unapologetically bringing others along,” said Cantrell.

The remaining educational and commemorative events are:

MLK Jr. Memorial Service Sunday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. City Church of New Orleans, 13123 I-10 East Service Road Hosted by Bishop Dr. Owen McManus, Jr.



Annual R.E.A.L. MLK Jr. March Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. The march will start at A.L. Davis Park, LaSalle Street and Third Street



MLK Jr. Choral Concert Thursday, Apr. 4 at 6 p.m. NOLA Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.



“Thank you to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Planning Commission, Southern Christian Leadership Conference and all partners who played an instrumental role in coordinating this year’s events, while continuing to lead the fight for equality across our city and beyond. As we commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., let’s continue to honor courage, history and a movement towards equity for all people,” said Cantrell.

