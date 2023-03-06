NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Criminal District Court has officially set a trial date for the man accused in the 2016 shooting death of former Saints player Will Smith.

Judge Camille Buras has set the trial for September 18. The defense may file a motion to recuse the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Buras asked that it be filed by March 27 and that the defense inform the court and state of their decision.

The judge says she’s open to argument on sequestering the jury, just as they did in the previous trial. The present attorney on behalf of Cardell Hayes says he will not be moving to sequester the jury.

The judge asked that Hayes requests a subpoena for 9-18. He’s currently out on bond.

