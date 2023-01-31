NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Baptist Community Ministries is giving back to the community through a new renovation project.

New Orleans city leaders broke ground at the location of a 12,00 square foot, two-story building being transformed into an office and community space for BCM members and partners.

The group is a faith-based Christian organization serving the Greater New Orleans area by providing grants to local nonprofits, helping to meet some of the communities most critical needs.

“Our goal is to build up community and so our focus areas are public safety, health, and education. So our desire is that this place will be a place of convening, a place of hope, where we can see transformation take place.”

Construction is expected to take as long as six to eight months.

