NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another juvenile, involved in the case of the carjacking death of Linda Frickey, was found competent to stand trial.

Thursday (March 23), 16-year-old Mar’Quel Curtis was the second teenager in the case to be found competent to stand trial. In February, it was determined Briniyah Baker was competent for the trial.

Curtis’s ruling comes days after 16-year-old Lenyra Theophile was found incompetent to stand trial on March 20. She was sent to North Lake Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Another competency hearing is set for May 19 for Theophile. The trial for Baker, Curtis and John Honore is set to begin on Apr. 3 where they will be tried as adults.

March 21 marked the one-year anniversary of the horrible incident. Frickey’s family marked the day of her passing by visiting her gravesite wearing t-shirts, laying flowers and balloons, and by continuing to fight for justice.

“Our fight is for Linda,” Richard said. “We want justice for our family member, but it’s not just Linda. We want this for all elderly people, for all the victims of this juvenile crime.”

