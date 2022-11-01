Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of the second of the two women who appeared on a social media video allegedly firing guns out of a moving car on highway 90.

The incident happened on October 16th on the Pontchartrain expressway near Loyola. Police say 20-year-old Erica Nettles surrendered to officers on Saturday (Oct 29). Nettles and 21-year-old India Fazande, another woman accused in the incident are facing a charge of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

Fazande turned herself in prior to Nettles on October 24 according to the NOPD.

If these two are convicted, they have a chance to serve a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison according to the NOPD.

