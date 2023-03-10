NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been two years since President Joe Biden signed into action the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) coming to the aid of American cities recovering from the impact of COVID-19.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell traveled to Washington D.C. during that time to discuss with the Biden administration members, the use of the funds.

On Mar. 11, 2021, President Biden sent out $1.9 trillion of ARPA funds in response to the public health emergency that compromised the economy. The funds supported essential workers and boosted government services that experienced a loss of revenues.

The City of New Orleans received the money in two allocations equalling $388 million. The city said :

$188.6 million of the first tranche replaced the City’s revenue gap due to the impact of the pandemic.

$6.5 million was allocated by the New Orleans City Council for projects related to broadband and utility aid.

The remaining amount of $194 million has already been set aside for projects in the city focusing on projects to improve public safety, public health, quality of life, and community development. The city says projects have already been funded.

“These funds provided much-needed revenue to enhance public safety and public health programs, upgrade technology, provide workforce development opportunities, and replenish our fund gap that we expect will not reach pre-pandemic levels until 2025,” said Mayor Cantrell.

In an act of transparency, Mayor Cantrell held ARPA town halls where the public was able to share insight and direction as to how to use the funds. Benefitting entities include the unhoused populations with over $5 million, $4 million for the new sobering center, as well as the New Orleans Health Department’s campaign against gun violence.

$4.4 million has already been used utilized to purchase new Emergency Medical Services vehicles, expanding the existing fleet.

Facing recruitment and retention issues plaguing the New Orleans Police Department, $32.5 million of the ARPA funds with an added $3 million was put in the form of an incentive package used to grow the dwindling force.

The allocation funded NOPD’s new Crime Lab, Training Academy, and the Central Evidence and Property Division. The Office of Criminal Justice Coordination received over $5 million, which will be allocated to:

Probation

Parole

Diversion and conflict resolution programs for at-risk youth

Court Appointed Special Advocates New Orleans

Covenant House and Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response

Nonprofits working with the justice system’s impacted individuals

“I am grateful to the Biden Administration and the United States Congress for allocating federal dollars that have been vital in getting our city back on track after experiencing detrimental economic losses from the pandemic,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

