NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the City of New Orleans until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The latest forecasts indicate high humidity levels, making for feel-like temperatures between 105-110 degrees. Over the Juneteenth holiday, June 18-19, temperatures are expected to reach 115 degrees.

With the rising temperatures, the city launched the NOLA Ready Heat Relief Map. It’s an interactive map of local businesses doubling as free community cooling sites for the public to escape the heat.

Open until Thursday, June 22, the public can head to any of the listed locations for cooling off:

Louisiana SPCA: Monday – Saturday, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70114) Louisiana SPCA will be open Monday, June 19

OHL Sobering Center is open 24/7 (732 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116)

Arthur Monday Community Center: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (1111 Newton St., Suite 101, New Orleans, LA 70114)

Carrollton-Hollygrove Senior Center: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (3300 Hamilton St., New Orleans, LA, 70118)

Edna Pilsbury Center: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (2222 Simon Bolivar Ave., 2nd floor, New Orleans, LA, 70113)

Algiers Courthouse: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. (225 Morgan St., Room 209, New Orleans, LA 70114)

All NORD Centers will be open Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Rosenwald “Annex” Senior Building: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (1120 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125) NORD Annunciation Center: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (800 Race St., New Orleans, LA 70130)

All New Orleans Public Library locations are open Monday – Thursday, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Friday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with the following exceptions: Main Library is open Monday – Thursday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rosa Keller Library is closed due to facilities maintenance



There are special cooling locations for the homeless community to visit:

Ozanam Inn has a cooling area from 5:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily (2239 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA 70119)

New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter will be open Friday, June 16 – Monday, June 19, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The New Orleans Mission will open its Day Center as a cooling site and provide water Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Grace at the Greenlight will be open 6:30 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. daily and will have water on hand.

All locations will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Also due to the extreme heat, Entergy New Orleans and the Sewerage and Water Board will refrain from cutting services on the days an advisory is issued.

Officials advise the hot temperatures can become life-threatening without the proper precautions. Residents can do the following to prevent an extreme heat health emergency:

Stay indoors in air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day

If you have to perform outdoor activities, do so early in the morning or late in the evening

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing

Avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun

Most importantly, please stay hydrated Be sure to drink plenty of water, and do not wait until you’re thirsty Avoid alcohol and caffeine

The very young, the elderly, and those with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease, are at a greater risk for heat-related health issues and should take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated

Do not leave children or pets in a vehicle unattended as the inside temperatures quickly reach an inside temperature of over 100 degrees in just 20 minutes.

