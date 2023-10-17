NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the Second Harvest Food Bank have made a community call for volunteers to help pack and deliver food to those in need.

Volunteers are needed to help produce more than 2,800 daily meals and 1,900 snacks for distribution to senior citizens and school students throughout New Orleans.

About 2,800 meals will be prepared and packed at the Reily Food Kitchen located at 700 Edwards Avenue and delivered to 58 school feeding sites and to seniors in partnership with Councils on Aging.

“It would not be possible for Second Harvest to distribute 36 million meals annually without the commitment of volunteers who are the equivalent of 26 additional full-time staff members. Their efforts are heroic, and we are grateful for their gifts of time and talent,” said President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank Natalie Jayroe.

The volunteers’ main job is to produce and plate nutritious food and snacks for community members who need it the most.

Officials say each year they welcome thousands of volunteers, some with no prior experience, who generously gave their time to sort food donations, pack donation boxes, distribute food boxes at distribution events, and lend a hand in Second Harvest community kitchens.

The shifts in most need of volunteers are the morning shifts Monday through Friday. Anyone looking to sign up can visit the Second Harvest website and sign up for a timeslot:

First shift — 6 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Second Shift — 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Third Shift— 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Fourth Shift — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories