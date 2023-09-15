NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank are working to fight hunger during Hunger Action Day on Friday, Sept. 15.

Everyday volunteers, board members and the Popeyes Foundation helped package meals for seniors and for the organization’s school feeding program.

“Today is all about volunteering, giving and finding creative ways to feed our neighbors,” said one volunteer.

According to Second Harvest, one in every seven households in our area is affected by food insecurity. One in five children are impacted by food insecurity.

“We’re producing nearly 1,500 to 1,700 meals per day out of this kitchen.”

Sign up to help volunteer on Second Harvest’s website.

