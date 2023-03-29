NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department was on the scene of a school bus fire in the B.W. Cooper area Wednesday afternoon (March 29).
According to witness video from Blake Lugo, the fire happened on South Galvez Street. The video shows the bus fully engulfed with flames coming from every window.
Lugo says to his knowledge the bus driver “felt the fumes” and pulled off of the interstate. He says no one appeared to be injured.
No further details are available at this time but the fire remains under investigation. Stay will WGNO for the latest updates and information.
