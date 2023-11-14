NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints players Chris Olave and Tyrann Mathieu showed saintly pride off the field Tuesday, as both players hosted Thanksgiving events.

When you’re a Saints player, and it is Thanksgiving time, you act like a Saint.

“Obviously a great responsibility. I think community is really everything,” Mathieu said.

“To have this platform that God blessed me with to give back to kids is huge,” Olave said.

Giving back is exactly what Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and Saints safety Tyrann “Honeybadger” Mathieu are doing.

Over at Foundation Preparatory Academy, Chris Olave hosted a Thanksgiving lunch for their students.

“It is the first time we’ve had a Saints player here, so this means the world to our students. I think for our students to see a man of color, and the spirit of excellence he’s bringing, that allows them to see themselves in him one day,” said Foundation Preparatory Academy Principal Latoya Marshall.

For these little “Who Dats,” it is more than getting to eat lunch. It is about meeting one of their heroes.

“I’ve never seen a Saints player in my life. This means so much to me,” said eighth grader Tyrell McClure.

Eighth-grade student Brandon Walker said, “I think it is good he’s trying to show love to the community.”

Seventh-grade student Windsor Chacon said, “I feel grateful because he’s the first Saints player to come here ever. I could ask for advice on being successful.”

“It is one of the best feelings just getting to see the excitement on their faces,” Olave said.

“We’re humbled by his humility to come to be with our babies today,” Marshall said.

Over at Salvation Army on South Claiborne Avenue, Tyrann Mathieu hosted his eighth annual “Tyrann’s Turkeys” giveaway, where they gave out approximately 400 turkeys.

“I always told myself whenever I make it, I would always give back to my community,” Mathieu said.

He traded in his Saints uniform for a Salvation Army vest and the Who Dat Nation loved it.

“I feel important. Thanks so much. This is beautiful. I just wish you all could eat what I cook,” said Saints fan Sandra Armelin.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts