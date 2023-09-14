NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Regional Transit Authority in New Orleans announced on Thursday, Sept. 14, that the is roll out of a new initiative aimed at improving safety, reducing traffic congestion and addressing environmental concerns within the city.

This project involves the implementation of artificial intelligence technology known as “No Traffic.”

Developed by NoTraffic, a leading mobility platform provider, this AI technology aims to revolutionize the way the city manages its traffic infrastructure.

Key objectives of the project include strengthening vehicle and pedestrian safety, optimizing traffic flow and combat carbon emissions stemming from idling vehicles.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “New Orleans continues to promote and accelerate an ambitious, equitable and environmentally friendly climate agenda that will build a healthier and more resilient city. This major award from the EPA will make recycling more accessible to all our residents and set our city on a path to greatly achieve our ambitious waste diversion goals from our Climate Action Plan.”

